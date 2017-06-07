Evalds yet to make a decision on his future beyond 2017

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford winger Niall Evalds admits that while he’s not made a final call on where he will be playing next year, a decision should be made soon.

The 23-year-old has excelled in the Salford side in recent weeks, capitalising on the departure of Justin Carney to Hull KR by cementing a place on the wing, scoring a hat-trick in last Monday’s victory against Warrington.

He is out of contract at the end of this season and League Express understands several Super League clubs are monitoring the player’s progress: but Evalds says nothing has been settled on where he will play in 2018.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on in the background,” he told League Express.

“I’ve not made a decision on my future just yet, whether that involves staying or leaving. I’m just concentrating on playing my rugby and my agent will deal with all that.

“A decision is going to be made soon on what’s happening, but for now, I’ll just do what’s best for my career – whether that be staying at Salford or leave, I’ve got to decide what is best.”

Evalds also admits it’s great to be back in the Red Devils team – but revealed he still has long-term aspirations to become a top-flight fullback.

“It’s been nice to get back in; it was a tough start to the year with injuries to me and the team winning,” he said.

“I’ve been floating between wing and fullback but I’ve been enjoying it – although I see myself as a full-back long-term.

“That’s where I want to be playing; it’s nice to have some consistency in one position now but in the future, I do see myself as a full-back.”

Evalds also said that after surpassing so many expectations people had of the Red Devils this year, they continue to aim high.

“The aim for every Super League team is to play in finals, and we’re no different,” he said.

“But we’re not looking too far ahead of ourselves and we know how things can unravel quite quickly. We’re confident against anyone we play at the minute.”