Evans and Richards to stay at Leigh, but Ryan deal off

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 5, 2017 11:48

Evans and Richards to stay at Leigh, but Ryan deal off

Derek Beaumont has confirmed Rhys Evans will still become a Leigh Centurions player next season, but Ethan Ryan will not be joining the club.

The Leigh owner has been putting plans in place for next season after the club lost last weekend’s Million Pound Game, which has left the club needing to renegotiate contracts with members of its existing squad.

However, one player that will feature for the club next season is Welsh international Evans, who had agreed to join the club from Warrington earlier in the year.

In a series of tweets, Beaumont confirmed some of the plans already agreed for next season, including Evans’ commitment.

However, a deal for Ethan Ryan is now off, after the youngster decided to commit to the Bulls, according to Beaumont.

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Centurions throughout the year, and although Beaumont did confirm there had been an agreement reached, Ryan had now decided to remain with the now League 1 club.

Finally, Beaumont also added that Greg Richards would remain with the club after signing midway through last season.

The former Saints man impressed after joining the club and will stay with the club for the challenge ahead.

Richards and Evans join Jamie Acton as part of next year’s squad, who signed a four-year deal last week.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 5, 2017 11:48

Super League

Read More

The Qualifiers

Read More

Championship Shield

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Grassroots

Read More
Ad
Ad