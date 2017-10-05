Evans and Richards to stay at Leigh, but Ryan deal off

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Derek Beaumont has confirmed Rhys Evans will still become a Leigh Centurions player next season, but Ethan Ryan will not be joining the club.

The Leigh owner has been putting plans in place for next season after the club lost last weekend’s Million Pound Game, which has left the club needing to renegotiate contracts with members of its existing squad.

However, one player that will feature for the club next season is Welsh international Evans, who had agreed to join the club from Warrington earlier in the year.

In a series of tweets, Beaumont confirmed some of the plans already agreed for next season, including Evans’ commitment.

I can also confirm that Rhys Evans contract was valid in either competition and he will be joining us in championship in 2018 https://t.co/O1KaASFv6o — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) October 4, 2017

However, a deal for Ethan Ryan is now off, after the youngster decided to commit to the Bulls, according to Beaumont.

The 21-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Centurions throughout the year, and although Beaumont did confirm there had been an agreement reached, Ryan had now decided to remain with the now League 1 club.

We did but he has now decided to stay with the bulls and I wish him well doing that! — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) October 4, 2017

Finally, Beaumont also added that Greg Richards would remain with the club after signing midway through last season.

The former Saints man impressed after joining the club and will stay with the club for the challenge ahead.

For those that weren't aware greg Richards contract when signed was for both competitions and he is therefore fighting with us in 2018👍 — Derek john beaumont (@derek_beaumont) October 4, 2017

Richards and Evans join Jamie Acton as part of next year’s squad, who signed a four-year deal last week.