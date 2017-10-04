Eversheds Sutherland become first partner of 2021 World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rugby League World Cup 2021 has announced that it has agreed a deal that will see Eversheds Sutherland become the first official partner of the tournament.

With more than four years until the start of the event, the global law firm, which has 66 offices around the world, has signed a deal to provide all aspects of legal advice for the competition.

The Men’s Rugby League World Cup in 2021 will be the biggest tournament in the events history, with sixteen teams competing across 31 games in fourteen venues across the country. The process for selecting host venues has already begun with more than 30 towns and cities showing an interest in hosting a game.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, said: “To secure the first official partner more than four years out from the tournament is great news, particularly given that Eversheds Sutherland are a global brand with 66 offices across 32 countries.

“Eversheds Sutherland will bring strong legal acumen to help support the company’s development and their proactive approach has ensured they are the first of what I am sure will be many commercial partnerships that we will announce in the build up to the tournament.”

The announcement of the first official partner for the World Cup is a key moment for organisers who aim for the tournament to be the most ambitious and successful in the history of the sport.

Daniel Hall, Partner and Head of Sport at Eversheds Sutherland, said: “We are delighted to become the first official partner of Rugby League World Cup 2021. This new appointment is testament to the knowledge and skills we have developed in our sports practice. We are excited to be able to provide RLWC2021 with advice and counsel as they develop this exciting global tournament over the next four years, estimated to have a direct economic benefit to England of some £75 million.”

“Our full service role covers all aspects of legal advice required by a major international sporting event and will also see us working in collaboration with RLWC2021 to help it deliver the event’s legacy facilities programme. Our appointment by RLWC2021 has been well received by our international client base and staff alike.”