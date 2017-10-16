Everything we know so far about the New York franchise

147 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Start spreading the news – Rugby League could be on its way to New York.

It was confirmed on Sunday evening that a franchise based in the Big Apple had formally lodged an application to join the RFL from 2019 onwards.

It has been the talk of social media ever since, and speculation is also rife.

Jarryd Hayne and Cameron Smith have both been linked with a move to the club, despite the application not even being approved yet.

But what do we know for certain about the prospective franchise? Here are all the facts you need to know.

1 $10 million will be invested into launching the club

The identity of the investors behind the club are yet to be announced, however, it has been confirmed that they will devote a huge amount of money into getting it off the ground.

A spokesperson for the investors said: “To make it a reality the initial investment will be significant and we’re willing to cover it fully. After that, we intend to be self-sufficient.”

2 The club’s home base will be in New York, not England

And this is a very important piece of information.

Comparisons to Toronto Wolfpack have inevitably been made already, however one major difference between the Wolfpack’s business model and New York’s is that they intend to work out of a base in the city.

Toronto located themselves out of a Brighouse training base initially and are now expected to move to the Manchester area, while their players all live in England and travel out for their spells in Canada.

However, should New York’s introduction be approved, everything will be run from New York itself, meaning all of their players will live in the city and train there.

3 They will travel to and from New York on a fortnightly basis

Another difference to Toronto is how they plan to fulfil matches.

While the Wolfpack have spent long spells in England playing several away games in big blocks, New York’s intention is to play two home games, followed by two away games.

When asked about this, co-founder Ricky Wilby explained that the club wants to minimalise the amount of time it is away from the city.

4 They will play at the Red Bull Arena

The 25,000-seater stadium is currently the home of Major League Soccer Side, New York Red Bulls.

However, it could soon become the home of a Rugby League side, with an agreement in place which will see them play at the modern facility, having opened in 2010.

Meanwhile, their training base will be in Warwick at The Yard Sports Complex, an hour outside of the city centre.

The arena has direct access on the PATH train from one World Trade Centre.

5 They have BIG aspirations for crowd figures

The current vision for the club would see them attract 10,000 fans to games in their first year, and 20,000 by year three.

That would make them the most well-supported team in the RFL league structure.

The idea has already gained support from NYCGO, the official tourist board for New York City.

6 There are negotiations to take a Super League game to the city

It was confirmed that tentative negotiations had taken place with some Super League clubs with regards to playing a game out in the city should the application be approved.

Leeds Rhinos have played out in the States before.