Exclusive: Leigh in further turmoil as several players not paid September wages

Leigh Centurions’ plans for this weekend’s Championship Shield final have been thrown into further turmoil after it can be revealed around half a dozen of their first-team squad were not paid their salaries for the month of September.

TotalRL can exclusively reveal that, just days after only being able to name 13 players for Sunday’s defeat at Dewsbury, a number of Centurions players have not received their wages for last month and their availability for Sunday’s game at Featherstone is now in doubt.

Furthermore, the situation is now being monitored by the Rugby League Players’ Association – and although they declined to comment when approached by TotalRL, it is understood that they are set to hold meetings with a number of players in the coming days to determine what happens next with the matter.

Graeme Taylor, one of the most prominent rugby league agents in the country who represents a number of players that have either left Leigh or are still with the Centurions, confirmed that his clients that remain with the Championship side did not receive their wages.

In a statement issued to TotalRL, Taylor said: “I can confirm that one of my players is part of a wider number of players who have not agreed compromise deals with the club and have not received their regular salaries for the month of September. We are currently discussing with our legal teams, RFL and the players’ union to try and bring this matter to a close.”

Leigh underwent somewhat of a player exodus after failing to make the Championship top-four and the Qualifiers this summer, with high-earners such as Peter Mata’utia and Bodene Thompson moving on to pastures new. However, it is understood that a number of the remaining players were asked to agree the compromise deals that Taylor refers to in his statement, which would have seen them receive a settlement figure for the remainder of their contract.

Several players, however, refused to accept the deals offered to them, and have now subsequently not been paid for September. Leigh Centurions have been approached for comment by TotalRL.