Exclusive Q&A with Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont (part two)

Aaron Bower (AB): One owner has spoke of his confidence licensing will return. Do you share that view?

Derek Beaumont (DB): No! We’re a mile off what we’re going to come up with but the one thing I can tell you that has been consistent throughout is that there has to be jeopardy. There has to be. There also has to be a route for someone with ambition and resources to find their way into Super League. To prevent that from happening creates a stagnation in the sport.

AB: Back to yourselves, are you heartened by Hull KR’s instant return to Super League ahead of your own promotion push?

DB: I thought they did a great job. They got the backing of the fans, the sponsors stayed on, they made a great appointment in Tim Sheens and kept who they wanted. It’s not too dissimilar to ourselves; the sponsors have come on strong, for example. Next week, season tickets will go on sale, the sponsors are backing us with the same funding and I’ll commit to a bigger, significant seven-figure, budget.

The only unknown quantity now is the fans. If they back us anything like Hull KR’s fans did, then this club is going places. I’m considering whether to significantly increase season ticket prices for 2019, but I’ll promise that anyone who is an existing season ticket holder already by then will be immune from any increase. I think it’s fair that people who support the club in difficult times like now have an advantage over those who don’t.

AB: Finally Derek, do you still believe, as you said before the Million Pound Game, that this club can become a top-end Super League side?

DB: 100 per cent. We learn by our mistakes and this is all a process. We go back to the Championship, we can give game-time to those who need it so that if and when we do go back up, we won’t need to add too much. I’m not walking away; I’m committed to it and I’ve still got that dream of Leigh Centurions playing at Wembley. We know the Championship will be tough but we’ll set some goals and we won’t just accept winning – we’ll be ruthless and set some seriously high standards. I’ll finish on this note: the team we will have next year will be better than this year’s.