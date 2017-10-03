Fages to captain France at World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

France head coach Aurélien Cologni has named his 24-man squad for the upcoming 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Seven Catalans Dragons players have been selected for the competition, including Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, Julian Bousquet, Nabil Djalout, Ben Garcia, Thibaud Margalet and Fouad Yaha.

St Helens halfback Theo Fages will captain the side, which features 13 Super League players.

France’s World Cup squad: Bastien Ader, Olivier Arnaud, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri, William Barthau, Guillaume Bonnet, Julian Bousquet, Clément Boyer, Damien Cardace, Nabil Djalout, Theo Fages, John Boudebza, Ben Garcia, Maxime Herold, Benjamin Jullien, Thibaud Margalet, Antoni Maria, Hakim Miloudi, Mark Kheirallah, Romain Navarrete, Eloi Pelissier, Mickael Rouch, Gadwin Springer, Fouad Yaha