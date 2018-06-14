Fan engagement higher than ever, says Wigan chairman Lenagan

Wigan chairman Ian Leangan believes the love for the sport is as strong as ever.

Speaking at Robert Elstone’s unveiling as Super League chief executive, Lenagan accepted the number of followers the sport has currently has decreased.

However, he does believe those still engaged have the same level of love for the sport than ever before.

“The fan engagement, the fan delight in the game has been as large as it ever has been,” he said.

“There are just a few less of them because the game itself, Super League, has been neglected by a lack of focus.

“The money, the investment, the marketing, the promotion. Everything about it. All of it has caused in my opinion, the deterioration over the last 10 years. It’s that focus. It’s still the greatest game I’ve ever seen.”