Fan Panel: A Warrington take on their game with Wigan

Our expert Warrington fan Peter Thomas previews tonight’s game with Wigan.

We haven’t even had the round 23 split and come Friday Warrington will face Wigan for the fourth time this year.

Warrington have taken the spoils from two of the previous three games, and having been humbled at Magic by the Warriors gained sweet revenge in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup. Perhaps more significant was the nature of that victory, holding Wigan to nil and being utterly dominant. But that’s all history and Friday is another day. Form going into a match is a great thing to have but it cannot guarantee a win and can at times promote an overconfident approach.

Wigan are obviously a quality side. They sit second in the league, one place above the Wire and they are unbeaten this year at the DW. Going to Wigan is one thing, coming away with two points is an entirely different proposition. Yet I think there are reasons to be excited.

Warrington have this season shown a new mettle, toughing out games and getting wins where they may have previously faltered. Wigan can also be vulnerable to the odd hiccup though will be keen to enact revenge for their cup defeat.

Last week against Salford, the Wire lost Masila Manila in the warm-up and Pomeroy in the early minutes. They had also rested Hill and Ratchford but still came away with a win. Yes at times it was not pretty, but if they intend to finish in the top 4 then they’ll need more of these type victories. Clark again was the standout along with Cooper who played the full 80.

Wigan looked dominant against Leeds, the score line reflects more the Rhinos problems rather than solely Wigan’s superiority. That said they did the job and were ruthless.

Warrington can perhaps hope that an easier game for Wigan may mean a little complacency sneaking in but then again Wane simply doesn’t allow this.

The game is much more likely to be close and tense than it is to be a blowout. It may well be decided by one moment of madness or magic. Here’s hoping that as a Wire fan there is nothing close to the Wigan Magic we saw this year, and more of the new Wire resolve to battle for anything and everything.

Score Prediction

Wigan 22 Warrington 26