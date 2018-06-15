Fan Panel: Huddersfield v Catalans

Catalans fan Peter Thomas talks us through the importance of tonight’s fixture.

Well last week, my prediction was spot on. However, I was not so confident of the win after that awful first ten minutes saw Catalans well behind. Huddersfield are not Widnes, another slow start tonight will not be as easy to overcome.

The Giants keep threatening to go on a run of form, but yet they still continue to falter, leaving them teetering over the edge of the middle 8’s again. Catalan’s recent resurgence is based around the return to full fitness of Tony Gigot.

He was outstanding again last week and the Dragon’s will be looking to him again tonight as the catalyst to unpick the Dragons. This match is crucial with the losers dropping into the bottom four. Of course, there are still many games ahead, but the psychology of climbing out of the drop zone will be massive for Catalan. Huddersfield often live or die by the form of Danny Brough. However, he is suspended for the game, and the Giant’s will miss his ability to run the show with his kicking game.

The other piece of the puzzle which seems to have changed the fortunes of Catalans is the signing of Josh Drinkwater. I have to admit, I was hardly blown away by his arrival, but his form has been incredible. I don’t think that it is any coincidence that the current run of good form started the day he joined the club. After carrying an injured Luke Walsh for so long, it is good to see a fully fit and mobile player, like Drinkwater, to instil energy into the side.

Big game this one.

Score prediction: Huddersfield 10-16 Catalans