Fan panel: Our expert fans from Widnes and Salford preview tonight’s games

Widnes fan – Martin Birrell

This week looks like another of those games that as a Widnes fan are too difficult to call. It will all depend on which Vikings team turn up. Will it be the one that demolished Catalans and turned over the Champions? Or will it be the one that meekly surrendered against the Giants last time out?

If we are to make the top eight this season then this is a must-win game. It is against a team that would be trying to displace and is effectively a four-pointer in the race for the top eight. It will not be easy either. Salford had a great win last week against Hull FC and are also proving those pre-season doubters wrong.

For Widnes, the injuries and unexplained absences continue to mount up. It is becoming apparent that the depth of the squad is going to be stretched again making it difficult to get the level of consistency required to be at the upper end of the table.

I think it’s going to be tight again this week but I’m hoping rather than expecting a very narrow Widnes win.

Score prediction: Widnes Vikings 20-18 Salford Red Devils

Salford fan – Louis Hawke

Salford Red Devils managed to secure their second victory of the 2018 Super League season last week against last year’s Challenge Cup winners Hull FC.

Despite the fact that Salford lost their number one fullback, Salford managed to put that behind them as they show a dominant side against the Black and Whites.

This week’s task for the Devils doesn’t get easier as they travel to the Select Security Stadium on Thursday night to face Widnes Vikings. Both teams have only won two of their last six so this will be a hard fought contest for both sides who are desperate for the two points.

Rumours surfaced last week that Salford were on the verge of losing out on a few key players, those being Robert Lui, Niall Evalds, Ryan Lannon and George Griffin. But after Robert Lui’s performance against FC, it doesn’t look like it has fazed Salford’s starman and their new fullback Niall Evalds as both players had a huge hand in earning the Devils well deserved victory, and Salford fans will be hoping for the same again this week against Widnes.

This fixture hasn’t been too kind to the Vikings in previous years as Widnes have won only four from ten. Salford, however, claim six victories over the Vikings and they’ll be looking to extend that to 11 on Thursday.

It’ll be a hard fought battle for both sides but I think the halfback partnership of Lui and Littlejohn will pull the strings and get the Devils their 2nd win on the bounce.

Score prediction: Widnes Vikings 14-30 Salford Red Devils