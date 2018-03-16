Fan Panel: Our expert Leeds fan gives his perspective on tonight’s trip to Saints

Our expert Leeds fan, Tom Gilfeather, has his say on tonight’s game with St Helens.

This is undoubtedly the most difficult league game Leeds will have played this season so far. Saints were many people’s favourites to win the Grand Final before the season and they are certainly living up to that with how they have started the season. They are finally back to playing to their potential and with the added sparkle of Ben Barba they look a very formidable outfit.

If Leeds come away from this game with any points it should be seen as a major result for the Rhinos. We’ve been solid without being spectacular and this may be an opportunity for the team to really test their limits in this early part of the season. I still think Leeds are yet to really hit top form and have been grinding out wins.

As for the team selections, It will be interesting to see who Brian Mac goes with at fullback against Barba. I’m a big fan of Ash Golding and would hope he wasn’t dropped immediately just because Walker is back fit. Both are great talents and perhaps there may be a way to get both in the team. Our pack performed well against a big Hull team and will have to be just as good against St Helens if we are to have a foothold in the game. Myler was excellent last Thursday, proving doubters like Phil Clarke wrong by showing that he can run a game. Alongside Moon Leeds look genuinely threatening all across the park. Watkins was fantastic too and hopefully he can produce another stellar performance to lead the team to victory across the Pennines.

Score prediction Saints 24-26 Leeds