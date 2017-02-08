Fancy a flutter? The early odds for 2017 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower February 8, 2017 11:59

Fancy a flutter? The early odds for 2017 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel

Super League has a new title sponsor this season in Betfred – and they have released their odds to see who will be named the 2017 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Last year’s winner, Hull hooker Danny Houghton, is not the favourite though – there is a three-way lead at the top for that particular honour: albeit before a ball has been kicked.

Three players who played in last season’s Grand Final – Wigan’s John Bateman and Warrington duo Chris Hill and Daryl Clark – are the early favourites with Betfred.

Hull half-back Albert Kelly is an interesting 28/1 shot, while new Leeds hooker Matt Parcell is 33/1 to be named the competition’s best player on his debut season in Super League.

Full odds:

Bateman, John 16/1
Hill, Chris  16/1
Clark, Daryl  16/1
Williams, George  16/1
Brown, Kevin  20/1
Hardaker, Zak  20/1
Gidley, Kurt  20/1
Gale, Luke  20/1
Houghton, Danny  25/1
Lomax, Jonny  25/1
Sneyd, Marc  25/1
Smith, Matty  25/1
Leuluai, Thomas  25/1
Roby, James  25/1
Kelly, Albert  28/1
Burgess, Joe  33/1
Parcell, Matt  33/1
Walsh, Luke  33/1
Walmsley, Alex  33/1
Tomkins, Sam  33/1
O’Loughlin, Sean  33/1
Moors, Junior  33/1
Currie, Ben  33/1
McIlorum, Michael  33/1
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower February 8, 2017 11:59

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions