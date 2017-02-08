Fancy a flutter? The early odds for 2017 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Super League has a new title sponsor this season in Betfred – and they have released their odds to see who will be named the 2017 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

Last year’s winner, Hull hooker Danny Houghton, is not the favourite though – there is a three-way lead at the top for that particular honour: albeit before a ball has been kicked.

Three players who played in last season’s Grand Final – Wigan’s John Bateman and Warrington duo Chris Hill and Daryl Clark – are the early favourites with Betfred.

Hull half-back Albert Kelly is an interesting 28/1 shot, while new Leeds hooker Matt Parcell is 33/1 to be named the competition’s best player on his debut season in Super League.

Full odds: