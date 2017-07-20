Fans involved in crowd trouble could face sport-wide bans

Super League clubs could be set to vote through complete blanket bans for supporters involved in crowd trouble after another incident at the weekend.

League leaders Castleford are investigating what they described as a “very small minority of fans” involved in an incident during Friday’s victory against Salford Red Devils.

League Express understands that one club will seek support this week to ensure that if they ban a supporter from their own ground, it will be applied universally across the entire competition.

Some clubs have already indicated that they would be willing to support the proposal – and it is likely to be voted through.

That would prevent supporters found to be involved with crowd trouble from attending any top-flight games in the future.

Clubs are set to get together for their monthly meeting. And while the issue is not formally on the agenda, it is understood a proposal will be floated by one club to try and introduce a league-wide clamp down on hooliganism following a recent spate of trouble.

