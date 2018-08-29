Farah and Marshall sign one-year extensions with Wests

Wests Tigers club legends Robbie Farah and Benji Marshall have both signed one-year contract extensions to remain with the Tigers in 2019.

Farah, who rejoined Wests mid-way through the season from South Sydney Rabbitohs, thought this season would be his last when he returned to the Tigers.

“I’ve thought long and hard about it and changed my mind about what I should do many times,” Farah told NRL.com.

“When I signed on I thought this would be my last year, to be honest. I had a difficult start of the year and last year was tough as well.

“But that all changed going back to the Tigers. I came back here with a focus of trying to enjoy my footy. What it came down to in the end was the fact I really was enjoying my footy.

“I never thought I’d be back here. The club is in a good space and I wasn’t ready to walk away from it all tomorrow. Speaking to Ivan and the coaching staff there, they were keen for me to go around again and made me feel wanted. They wanted me to be around and convinced me to hang around. But don’t worry, next year will be my last year that’s for sure.”

Meanwhile, Marshall was happy to continue with the Tigers, who missed out on the NRL playoffs last week despite beating Manly Sea Eagles 22-20.

“I’m very excited, not only for myself but for my family. You can’t get that opportunity to play again if you decide to retire. I didn’t want to have any regrets and I still felt I had a lot to offer.”

“This year, things turned out pretty good. I’m hoping with a big off-season and pre-season, I can get injury free and help contribute next year.”