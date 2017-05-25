Fax coach Marshall praises ‘Super League quality’ Toulouse

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall believes their Summer Bash opponents, Toulouse, have performed like a Super League team so far this season.

The two clubs will clash at the Summer Bash in a pivotal game in the race to make the Qualifiers.

Both sides are currently level on points along with London Broncos in the race to make the top four, although Toulouse currently occupy third place due to their superior points difference, with Halifax just out of the top four in fifth.

But Fax could go as high as third by the culmination of the weekend in Blackpool, and Marshall admitted his side are looking forward to the experience.

“It’s going to be a fantastic game and a fantastic occasion,” Marshall said.

“We’re looking forward to the cameras and the occassion, it does seem to get the best out of this group of players.

“However, Toulouse are a very strong team in our competition, they’ve come from the league below and have looked like an out-and-out top Championship team, dare I say a low-end Super League team if I’m being honest. They’re going well and they’re very well coached.”

Toulouse beat Halifax earlier this year, albeit in controversial circumstances as Sylvain Houles’ side were awarded a contentious try in their 12-10 victory.

Try or No Try. I know what im thinking. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/MVj7Js8Tc8 — MM (@maiders11) March 6, 2017

“I’ll be honest, I don’t think we should have lost the game when we played them down here, we got beat 12-10 and there were a couple of calls and decision. We’ll see this week, it’ll be very interesting and I hope it is the tie of the round. I hope we come out on the right side, but there are no guarantees.

“If we don’t win that game we can still make the top four, if we do win that game it solidifies our attempt to do so.”