Fax coach Marshall suggests stadium alternative for Toronto… The Shay

62 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax coach Richard Marshall believes The Shay should be considered as a potential venue for his club’s Championship away clash with Toronto Wolfpack.

The venue for the April 28 clash remains uncertain after Halifax confirmed the match will be played in England rather than Canada because the Wolfpack’s Lamport Stadium is unavailable.

Marshall’s side were due to be the first to cross the Atlantic this season, but will now miss out on a trip to Canada.

Marshall has suggested that Toronto should ‘host’ Fax at The Shay.

“I don’t know where we’re going to play,” he said.

“We can make The Shay available and that would be fantastic. We’ve got to play them somewhere and, if there’s nowhere else, we could do that.”

Marshall admitted that while he’s disappointed at missing out on the experience of travelling to North America, there are advantages to not making the trip.

“You can spin it whichever way you want,” he said.

“If I’m being honest, it will benefit us not having to go over and play there.

“However, the players were looking forward to it and I know our supporters, along with everyone else associated with the club, were too.

“Commercially and what have you, I don’t think it has helped us or Toronto either.

“It’s not the end of the world, but I think our fans are disappointed and I feel for them.”

Marshall confirmed the club is still hoping to add further reinforcements to their squad in the coming weeks.