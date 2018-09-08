Fax field interest

HALIFAX coach Richard Marshall says the club is being contacted by a host of players every week as the close-season market begins to hot up.

Marshall believes a well-above average number of players will become available given the financial difficulties experienced by a host of clubs, putting stable Fax in a strong position.

He is not expected to make sweeping changes to a squad which made the Qualifiers, but has held talks with potential new recruits.

Marshall said: “We’ve got a good environment here and tend to do a decent job developing players, and word gets out there that we’re a good club.

“Off the field, we do a real good job in the community and we’re happy about that.

“A lot of other clubs have offered more money than us in the past and haven’t been able to fulfil that, which creates jeopardy for players who don’t want to go back there in case it happens again.

“We won’t be making wholesale changes, but we do want to strengthen in a couple of areas.

“I’m waiting on a couple of our lads’ contracts being done first before we scour the market, but players are becoming available all the time.

“The number of players around at the moment is pretty unprecedented for this stage of the season, and there’ll be some more in the next few weeks when the bottom Super League clubs know where they’re going.

“We’re going to be very careful with our recruitment, but it’s been very uplifting as a coach to see the number of players contacting us.”

Marshall was without James Saltonstall (hamstring), Brandon Douglas (calf) and Steve Tyrer (knee) against Salford on Sunday, with the latter potentially out for the remainder of the season.