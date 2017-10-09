Fax land Kidd

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax have completed the signing of Gloucestershire All Golds star Harry Kidd.

The prop was a member of England’s Student World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals earlier this year, while domestically he was named as the All Golds’ players’ player and most improved player of the year.

He becomes the club’s first signing for 2018 as Richard Marshall attempts to consolidate Fax’s position in the top four.

Kidd made 22 appearances for the All Golds last year, scoring 10 tries from the front-row.

“I’m honoured and delighted to sign for Halifax this year,” he said.

“I’ve heard good things about the club, I’ve seen them play when I was younger. They had a good season last year, to finish third in the Championship was class and then watching them in the eights was good for the Fax.

“I’ve been speaking quite a bit to Rich over the last two weeks. He’s got a few things he wants to work on, but with a big pre-season I should sort a few things out for the season coming.”

