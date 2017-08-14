Fax to progress greatly from Widnes experience, says Marshall

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall believes his side will benefit greatly from their defeat to Widnes Vikings.

Fax went down 36-12 to the Vikings, suffering a second straight defeat in the Qualifiers following their narrow defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Although disappointed that his side failed to push the Vikings closer, Marshall was positive about the benefits his side can take out of the match moving forward.

“It will do us a world of good,” he said.

“We learned a lesson today about speed and intensity from a Super League team.

“We’re a quick learning group. Sometimes you learn your best lessons after defeat. We learned a lesson after half-time because we offered a response.

“I think field position is a big difference. I think we can score against these teams and I think we can defend periods against them, but not for a full half. We couldn’t do it last week and it was a similar situation today.”

