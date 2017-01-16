Fax receive Moore boost

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Gareth Moore could return to training with Halifax this week despite an injury scare.

The halfback pulled out of training earlier this month, with fears that he had broken his thumb.

However, scans have revealed that the former Featherstone playmaker hasn’t suffered a major injury and will return to training this week with a view to potentially playing in Halifax’s pre-season friendly with Salford on Sunday.

“We were concerned when he pulled out of training,” said head coach Richard Marshall.

“But there’s no break there and he’ll be back in training this week. We’re not sure if he’ll be involved in the game with Salford, but we’ll see.”

Fax went down 30-0 to Widnes Vikings at the weekend, although they only trailed 4-0 at half-time before handing some of the club’s reserve grade players experience in the second-half. Despite losing their first two pre-season fixtures, Marshall is pleased with his side’s progress.

“I’m confident that our one to 17 is as good as anything in this competition on its day.

“We just need to get our squad members up to speed and give our younger players some more experience. I’m really pleased with how we’ve gone. Last year was tough mentally and physically, but the bounceback has been brilliant. We’ll set some short-term expectations this year and build on them. We won’t look at the bigger picture, that will take care of itself.

“Our players have lost money in terms of contracts, but there are more incentives than just money, that’s what we’ve been talking about.”