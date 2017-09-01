Fax to welcome key quartet back for Catalans clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax will have key quartet Adam Tangata, Mitch Cahalane, Ben Heaton and Will Sharp back for Sunday’s Qualifiers clash with Catalans Dragons.

All four were missing for the narrow defeat at Warrington, with the first three injured and Sharp suspended.

But they now offer coach Richard Marshall a host of new options after he has battled for several weeks with 19 players or less.

Tangata has not played since the win in Toulouse with a knee injury, while Cahalane (ankle) and Heaton (hip) also missed the Wolves trip.

And Marshall hopes the quartet will help his side pick up their first points of the competition after three encouraging performances without reward.

Marshall said: “The time before in the Qualifiers we were happy just to be in there, but what is happening now is that we feel we can compete.

“We’re not just grateful to be here, we feel that we can do a good job ourselves without relying on anyone else.

“Apart from the first half against Widnes I think we’ve been really good and competitive, although we are desperate for a win.

“This competition will be over before we know it and we don’t want to end up on zero.

“We want one, two or three wins, which would be a fantastic achievement for us.”