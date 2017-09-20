Featherstone announce departure of four first-team players

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed that four of their first-team squad will be released at the end of the season – including long-serving half-back Kyle Briggs.

The 30-year-old, who is currently in his third spell with Rovers, will leave the LD Nutrition Stadium after making a total of 121 appearances for Featherstone, scoring over 600 points in the process.

And Briggs will leave alongside first-team squad members Scott Turner, Daniel Igbinedion and Jamie Cording, the club have announced.

Winger Turner joined Featherstone prior to the start of last season and leaves after two years with the Rovers.

Back-rower Cording recently agreed a mutual release from his agreement with the club, having officially re-joined Featherstone back in June.

And forward Igbinedion signed for the Rovers from neighbouring Castleford, in July, and has made a handful of appearances.

Head coach John Duffy said: “I would like to thank the guys who are leaving for all of their efforts since I joined the club.

“All were very welcoming of me and depart with our very best wishes.”