Featherstone considering reserve grade side

Featherstone Rovers coach John Duffy is stepping up his search for new blood after being reduced to his last 17 fit players at the weekend.

Duffy’s resources have been badly stretched in recent weeks with Tom Holmes, Martyn Ridyard and Connor Farrell joining Chris Ulugia on the long-term injury list.

With partner club Leeds Rhinos also struggling with injuries, which resulted in them signing Fev winger Luke Briscoe on loan, Duffy is down to the bare bones.

And he says the situation has reinforced the club’s desire to run a reserve team if possible next season.

Duffy said: “We’re actively looking, not least because we need some numbers to train properly.

“We’ve always said that we want a reserve team and we’ve got to start planning for it.

“We want to put a team in but we need a bit more feedback from the RFL over which clubs will be involved and the structure behind it.

“At the moment it’s too easy for clubs to pull out once they’re in it. There needs to be some substance behind it and rules for forfeiting games.”