Featherstone extend loan deal for Castleford forward

Featherstone Rovers have extended the loan deal of Castleford forward Mitch Clark.

The prop will remain with the Championship club for the foreseeable future, although the Tigers can recall him at 24 hours notice following an initial 28-day period.

Clark has impressed at the start of the year, scoring two tries in seven appearances.

“I really enjoyed my initial spell with Featherstone and am looking forward to kicking on and showing what I can do as a Rovers player,” Clark said.

“The added game-time will be good for me and it is a privilege to be playing with a fantastic set of players – at a top Championship club.

“Featherstone are aiming high this year and I know the boys want to achieve something special.”

Head coach John Duffy added: “We are absolutely delighted to have Mitch back on board with us and look forward to working with him once again.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Daryl Powell and Jon Wells for allowing the deal to happen.

“Although our squad is packed full of high-quality players, we have certainly missed Mitch’s attitude and passion over the Easter period.

“It will be great to see him back out there this weekend as we face the tough challenge of a trip to Barrow.”