Featherstone flier Misi Taulapapa scores incredible try of the season contender

Featherstone Rovers’ Misi Taulapapa only made his return to action over the Easter period, but he proved that he hadn’t missed a beat as he scored an icredible try in Rovers’ heavy victory over the Bulls.

The 35-year-old produced one of the most incredible finishes of the season so far with an acrobatic finish in Fev’s 44-18 win over the Bulls.

Last year’s Championship Player of the Year nominee finishes spectacularly one-handed despite being pushed off balance in the process of scoring.

He only made his first appearance of the campaign last week due to visas issues meaning he couldn’t play.

Featherstone are currently third in the Championship and on course for a second consecutive Qualifiers appearance.