Featherstone forward charged for kicking

Featherstone forward Darrell Griffin is set to serve a suspension after being cited for kicking.

The experienced prop has been handed a Grade C charge following an incident in the club’s defeat to Widnes Vikings on Friday.

Griffin has an early guilty plea available but is still likely to be banned given the grading handed out by the Match Review Panel.

He is the only player to be charged this week.