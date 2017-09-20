Featherstone forward forced into retirement

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone forward Andy Bostock has been forced to retire.

The 32-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in the club’s Qualifiers draw with London last month, which has resulted in him hanging up the boots.

Scans revealed he had suffered an ACL and posterolateral corner injury, forcing him to make the decision to retire.

He spent seven seasons with Featherstone, making 155 appearances, scoring 44 tries. He had previously played for Dewsbury.

“First and foremost, I am really disappointed to be calling time on my career in this way,” he said.

“I think I have been playing pretty well and my body was feeling fine, so the idea of playing for at least another year was very much on the cards.

“This has come as a bit of a shock. I knew the injury wasn’t good but to think I would miss all of pre-season training and not play again until July – at the earliest – next year, has pretty much forced my hand.

“Although this isn’t on my terms, I can look back at my career with fond memories. I have had great times with Featherstone and will always be a fan of what is a great club.

“I would like to think I have given Featherstone a great deal over the years. I will definitely miss being out there on the field but cannot dwell on what has happened.

“The idea of sitting on an exercise bike for four or five months while the rest of the lads are out there training and playing doesn’t fill me with joy.

“I turn 33 in February and injuries have not been kind to me over the years. I need to focus a little more time on my business, and this will allow me to do so, which is something – away from rugby league – I am looking forward to.”