Featherstone give thumbs-up for Yorkshire Cup Finals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Saturday’s triple-header in the Bartletts Yorkshire Cup Finals at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone is set to go ahead.

BARLA has received confirmation from Featherstone Rovers that the pitch is playable and that the three games are likely to be played – despite the hosts entertaining York City Knights the following day in a friendly.

The schedule is:

Under 14s Final: Siddal v Stanningley, 11.30am.

Under 16s Final: Hunslet Warriors v Lock Lane, 12.45pm.

Open Age Final: Lock Lane v Ovenden, 2.15pm.

Admission is £5 (£3 concessions, Under 16s free).

Totalrl.com will of course advise if the situation alters, should the weather worsen before the weekend.