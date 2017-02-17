Featherstone to host Fryston Challenge Cup tie

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers will host Fryston Warriors’ upcoming round-three Ladbrokes Challenge Cup game against Kingstone Press League 1 club Keighley Cougars.

On Saturday February 25, the reigning Pennine League and Yorkshire Cup champions will welcome Craig Lingard’s Cougars to The Big Fellas Stadium (kick-off 3.00pm).

Fryston will be looking to cause an upset against professional opposition, with victory leading to a dream fourth-round berth.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting this game on behalf of Fryston Warriors.

“It promises to be a fantastic occasion for everyone involved and supporting the local amateur game is something this club takes real pride in.

“We have been working closely with Fryston to ensure the gameday works swiftly and proves a success for all concerned.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a large crowd and I think it goes without saying that the Warriors will be hoping to pull off a massive victory.”

Warriors head coach Danny Bolton, pictured above alongside Longo, says his side are hugely excited to be calling The Big Fellas Stadium ‘home’ later this month.

Charlton said: “It is a real privilege for me and my players to be coming to Featherstone to play in the Challenge Cup.

“The Rovers’ facilities are fantastic, they have a great stadium and the support we have received from Davide and the team at Featherstone has been nothing short of superb.

“The Rovers have taken a great deal of pressure away from us. We felt as though we may be forced to reverse the fixture and go to Keighley, at one stage, but Featherstone have pulled out all the stops to make it happen for us.

“We cannot thank them enough and both myself and the players are looking forward to what should be a great game – played in front of a healthy four-figure crowd.”