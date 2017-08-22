Featherstone and Hull KR fans to be segregated following recent crowd trouble

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed crowd segregation will be in place for their upcoming game with Hull Kingston Rovers following recent crowd trouble between the club’s supporters.

An incident that took place when the Robins last visited in June is still under investigation by the RFL, which has prompted Featherstone officials to take action.

Hull KR fans have been allocated over 2,200 seats for the match on September 3rd.

Featherstone’s general manager Davide Longo said: “Given the ongoing investigation into what occurred the last time we played Hull KR, we have had to take this option and hope our supporters can understand the reasoning behind it.

“Crowd safety is paramount here at the LD Nutrition Stadium and we feel these measures will ensure everyone who visits us next month, for what will be a massive game for both clubs, enjoys a great day.”