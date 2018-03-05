Featherstone launch investigation after suspected pyrotechnic use

Featherstone Rovers have launched an investigation after a suspected pyrotechnic was ignited and allegedly struck a ball girl during the club’s victory over Leigh Centurions.

The incident took place in the second-half of the match shortly after Martyn Ridyard had scored for the Centurions.

Featherstone claim they have the identity of the culprit believed to have set off the object.

Footage of the incident was caught by the club’s media team and has been passed on to Leigh Sports Village and Leigh Centurions, who have launched a separate investigation along with Greater Manchester Police.

A club spokesperson said: “We were bitterly disappointed to hear of this incident taking place, particularly on the back of such a fantastic victory.

“The majority of our supporters were superb yesterday and really helped the players pull off a huge win against a rival club.

“We have been made aware of the person responsible and their details have been passed on to the relevant parties.

“The culprit is not a member and, according to our records, isn’t someone who often attends games.

“We have acted swiftly to address the situation in a professional and appropriate manner.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people who got in touch yesterday and today, offering evidence and witness statements.

“Such information has helped the club quickly conduct an investigation. The person responsible will be banned from attending Featherstone Rovers games for life and their details will be passed on to other clubs.”