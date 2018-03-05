Featherstone launch special Summer Bash shirt

Featherstone Rovers have launched a special Summer Bash shirt that pays tribute to their iconic side of 1993.

The strip, featuring Blackpool’s famous tangerine, is a modern take on the strip they wore in victory over Workington Town to win the Premiership 25 years ago.

Former players Ikram Butt, Paul Newlove and Terry Manning have helped reveal the strip in the club’s launch, alongside current players Martyn Ridyard, Tom Holmes and Chris Ulugia.

Rovers’ head of communications Ryan Sparks said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped make this project a reality.

“Blackpool FC and the team from Blackpool Tower and Visit Blackpool have been fantastic in accommodating us and it was great to see some big names from the 1993 season line up alongside current Featherstone players for the official photoshoot.

“The club is extremely proud of its heritage and there were certainly some popular names in 1992-1993 squad. The team achieved great things on the field and were certainly record breakers.

“Our Summer Bash game against Halifax takes place pretty much 25 years to the day of the club’s big win at Old Trafford, making it a perfect fit for a special-edition shirt.

“We hope to see another large following of supporters make the trip over to Blackpool, wearing the new strip with pride!”