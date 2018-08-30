Featherstone line up quartet for 2019 recruitment

Featherstone Rovers have lined up four signings ahead of the 2019 campaign, including two World Cup stars.

Papua New Guinea brother Ase and Watson Boas are understood to be closing in on a move to the LD Nutrition Stadium next season, while Batley duo James Harrison and Brad Day are also believed to be heading to the club next season.

Fev have been pro-active in their plans for next season having already released Gareth Hock.

Chairman Mark Campbell told a fans’ forum last week that Ian Hardman, Chris Ulugia and Misi Taulapapa will also depart as part of their strategy for next season.

But in return the club has already lined up four new arrivals, including Day and Harrison, who have been two of Batley’s top performers this season.

As for the Boas brothers, the pair have been linked with a move to the Championship previously, but look set to finally make their move.