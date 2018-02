Featherstone Rovers overcame bitter rivals Halifax to pick up a crucial win at the start of the season.

Martyn Ridyard scored on debut as Rovers defeated Richard Marshall’s side 20-4.

Luke Briscoe, Shaun Robinson and Anthony Thackeray also scored, with Ben Heaton responding for Fax.

Meanwhile, London gave Barrow a tough introduction to life in the Championship as the Broncos ran out 56-6 winners.