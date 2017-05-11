Featherstone make Challenge Cup quarter-final following Halifax victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Championship club Featherstone became the first club to make the last eight of the Challenge Cup following a 24-12 victory over rivals Halifax.

An efficient and intense performance meant Featherstone had the edge for large periods of the game, with Halifax’s incredible defensive display ensuring they stayed in the contest until the dying minutes.

It was Halifax who took the lead through Ben Heaton, despite spending large parts of the opening 20 minutes defending their own line.

However, Fev were 13-6 ahead at half-time following tries through John Davies, Scott Turner and an Anthony Thackeray field goal.

Turner scored again in the second period to extend the lead, and although Ben Johnston offered Fax some hope with a try, Featherstone secured progression with Josh Hardcastle’s late try.

Featherstone: Hardman, Turner, Ulugia, Taulapapa, Briscoe, Thackeray, Aston, Moore, Carlile, Cooper, Knowles, Davies, Lockwood. Subs: Wildie, Griffin, Tagg, Hardcastle.

Halifax: Sharp, Saltonstall, Woodburn-Hall, Tyrer, Worrincy, Murrell, Robinson, Tangata, B. Moore, Cahalane, Grady, Heaton, Fairbank. Subs: Morris, Boyle, Barber, Johnston.