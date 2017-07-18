Featherstone name John Duffy as their new head coach

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

John Duffy has been appointed as the new head coach of Featherstone Rovers.

The 37-year-old joins the club from Swinton Lions, just one day after his departure from the financially-stricken Championship club was confirmed.

Duffy joined the Lions midway through 2014 and in his first year at the club he earned promotion to the Championship via the League 1 play-offs.

The Lions consolidated their position in the Championship during the 2016 campaign, with Swinton earning high praise for their exciting brand of attacking rugby.

He replaces Jon Sharp in the Featherstone hotset after he was relieved of his duties on Monday.

Duffy enjoyed a successful playing career, making six appearances for Scotland. He remains Super League’s youngest ever player having made his debut at the age of 16 at Warrington.