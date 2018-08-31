Featherstone only able to name 15-man squad for Sunday’s clash with Leigh

Featherstone Rovers have been forced to name a squad featuring just 15 players for Sunday’s Championship Shield game against Leigh Centurions.

Rovers have named squads lower than the usual 19-man number in recent weeks – but never before have they named one as low as 15.

It means that, barring any late changes, Featherstone could play the game with just two interchanges this weekend.

Rovers have used their dual-registration links with Leeds to their advantage this season, but the deadline has now passed for players to be allowed to leave on dual-registration.

It means they are unable to call upon the Rhinos’ fringe players – though Dakota Whylie, the Leeds youngster who joined before the deadline, is included. That means Featherstone have just 14 of their own contracted players featuring on Sunday.

Featherstone squad: Ian Hardman, Dakota Whylie, Misi Taulapapa, Shaun Robinson, Anthony Thackeray, Matty Wildie, Danny Maskill, Luke Cooper, Josh Hardcastle, John Davies, James Lockwood, Sam Brooks, Brad Knowles, Connor Farrell, Keal Carlile.