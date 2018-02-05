Featherstone part company with Gale

Featherstone Rovers have parted company with Gareth Gale, just weeks after joining the club.

The utility back had requested a release from the club, with Rovers “reluctantly” agreeing to do so.

He had earned a contract following a successful trial but has decided to return to the amateur game.

“We are disappointed to see Gareth leave the club, though we can appreciate his reasons for doing so,” Rovers general manager Davide Longo said.

“The demands of a modern-day professional requires a massive commitment and, sadly, players have to make sacrifices.

“We hope he has enjoyed his spell at the LD Nutrition Stadium. The time he has spent here will have certainly helped with his development and we wish him the very best for the future.”