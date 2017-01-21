Featherstone reveal 2017 squad numbers

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

AFTER completing the signings of James Lockwood and Josh Hardcastle, Featherstone Rovers head coach Jon Sharp has today revealed his 2017 squad numbers ahead of the club’s Kingstone Press Championship campaign.

Club stalwart Ian Hardman, who recently celebrated his testimonial as Featherstone defeated York on home soil, has reclaimed the No.1 jersey.

Newcomers Frankie Mariano and Jason Walton will wear 14 and 22 respectively, while Lockwood and Hardcastle slot in at 21 and 23.

Threequarter Chris Ulugia has been handed the Rovers’ No.3 top and new signings Michael Knowles and Richard Moore will don shirts 11 and 13 respectively.

Sharp spoke with confidence about his team’s prospects, after having put the finishing touches to his new-look roster.

“We have put together a very competitive squad and are looking forward to the season’s official start now, with a couple of exciting friendlies coming up,” he said.

“There is plenty of competition for places and that is healthy. We are happy with the mix of high quality and depth we have.

“We have a great culture here amongst the squad and, with several players vying for each position, I believe our form should be good throughout the year. There is plenty to play for and we are aiming to succeed.”

Featherstone’s 2017 captain and vice-captain will be named prior to the start of the new season.

The Rovers squad is as follows: 1 Ian Hardman, 2 James Duckworth, 3 Chris Ulugia, 4 Misi Taulapapa, 5 Luke Briscoe, 6 Kyle Briggs, 7 Anthony Thackeray, 8 Darrell Griffin, 9 Keal Carlile, 10 Andy Bostock, 11 Michael Knowles, 12 John Davies, 13 Richard Moore, 14 Frankie Mariano, 15 Brad Tagg, 16 Luke Cooper, 17 Sam Day, 18 Scott Turner, 19 Matty Wildie, 20 Kyran Johnson, 21 James Lockwood, 22 Jason Walton, 23 Josh Hardcastle.