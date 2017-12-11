Featherstone reveal new away strip in League Express

Matthew Shaw
Featherstone Rovers’ away kit has been revealed.

The slick two-tone attire was officially launched in the new edition of League Express, which features an exclusive interview with new signing Martyn Ridyard.

The strip, designed by Steeden Sports, has proved to be a major hit with fans since its release.

To be in with a chance to win the new strip, buy a copy of League Express to find out how to enter.

