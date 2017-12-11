Featherstone reveal new away strip in League Express

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers’ away kit has been revealed.

The slick two-tone attire was officially launched in the new edition of League Express, which features an exclusive interview with new signing Martyn Ridyard.

The strip, designed by Steeden Sports, has proved to be a major hit with fans since its release.

👕 THE 2018 Alternate Shirt has arrived… 🛒 PURCHASE yours – in store and online – from 10.00am MONDAY!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/C9Xc6hQxbn — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRovers) December 10, 2017

To be in with a chance to win the new strip, buy a copy of League Express to find out how to enter.