Featherstone reveal new look for 2018

Featherstone Rovers have launched a new look ahead of the 2018 season.

Fev have dropped their traditional butchers stripes for a predominantly white number with a tinge of royal blue across the chest, keeping with the club’s colours.

While the strip is somewhat different, we reckon change is a good thing, with new signings Tom Holmes and Martyn Ridyard set to sport a strip that should prove popular with the fans.

General manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted with the overall look and feel of our new principal shirt.

“The club has carried its traditional ‘butcher’s stripe’ design for some time now and we felt a fresh look was needed for 2018.

“We have worked closely with Steeden to ensure a professional and slick delivery of the new shirt.

“And we are pleased to be in a position to have replica shirts, in addition to a host brand-new off-field garments, going immediately on sale tonight.”