Featherstone rule out sensational swoop for Danny McGuire

Leading Championship side Featherstone have ruled out a sensational swoop for Danny McGuire – just hours after they were named favourites to land the departing Leeds captain in 2018.

TotalRL revealed yesterday how Jon Sharp’s side had been installed as the early favourites to land McGuire’s services next season after he announced he would be leaving Headingley.

But Featherstone general manager Davide Longo said while Rovers are always on the lookout for improvements to their squad – McGuire is not a player who is on their radar as things stand.

He did, however, pay the 34-year-old a glowing reference and insisted that he believes many clubs will be trying to sign him.

He said: “We are constantly scouring the market, looking to improve our squad, though have not agreed anything with Danny or his representatives.

“Danny has been an excellent servant for the Rhinos over the years and continues to lead from the front.

“I am sure his signature for 2018 and beyond will be hugely sought after. He is a fantastic professional and, for me, will go down as one of the best half-backs to have graced the Headingley turf.”

McGuire told TotalRL in an exclusive Q&A that he is ‘almost certain’ where he will be playing his rugby next year.