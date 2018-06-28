Featherstone sign Hemel player James Thornton

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have secured the services of rising star James Thornton.

Thornton, a former Bradford Bulls Academy product, arrives following a stint in League 1 with Hemel Stags.

Rovers head coach John Duffy is delighted to see the promising 22-year-old put pen to paper with the club.

“We keep a very close eye on all competitions, from the Queensland Cup in Australia to League 1 in the UK,” said Duffy.

“We have watched a fair bit of James this year and he has stuck out like a sore thumb for Hemel – being a top performer week in, week out.

“He is a fantastic project signing for us and comes with a great attitude.

“He will apply himself superbly here and has bags of potential. We believe he has a big future ahead of him.”

