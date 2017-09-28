Featherstone sign Swinton speedster

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of highly-rated winger Shaun Robinson.

The speedster links up with John Duffy for a second time having originally played under the Rovers head coach at Swinton Lions.

TotalRL understands a number of clubs had made a bid to land Robinson, including local rivals Halifax, however he decided on a move to the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“I am really excited about what the next couple of years might hold, it will be great working under John (Duffy) again,” said Robinson.

“I think I have shown my worth in this division and now I have a chance to really kick on with my career, at a big and ambitious club.

“This is a club pushing forward and building in the right direction.

“And with John coming in as coach, it made the decision to come here a no-brainer.

“Featherstone are a classy outfit, with a host of quality players in their ranks. The club has retained a lot of its key players and added a top-quality half-back in Tom Holmes.

“I am looking to add something different to the party. I know what John expects of his players and I will not let him down.

“This is a massive opportunity for me and I will be taking it with both hands.”

Duffy added:: “Shaun is a player I know really well and it is fantastic to be welcoming him to Featherstone.

“He has been Swinton’s best player for a number of years now and he will only further develop here with better personnel around him, competing at a higher level.

“He will fit in very well. Living locally, I expect him to him to bond quickly with the rest of the group and add another dimension to what we already have.

“Shaun is electric and causing defences lots of problems. He has lighting pace and will undoubtedly be one of the fastest players in our squad.

“He posses a great deal of skill and will take a lot of pressure off the forwards when coming out of our own end, doing the hard yards – with speed. Him coming in will mean our middles can deliver more quality than quantity in terms of carries.”