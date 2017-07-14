Featherstone snap up Widnes forward

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers have completed the signing of Widnes forward Sam Brooks on a deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old prop agreed to depart Widnes earlier this week and the Rovers have secured a deal despite interest elsewhere across the Championship.

A Scotland international, Brooks made six appearances for Widnes this year after his move from Whitehaven.

“After leaving Widnes, where I wasn’t getting the game-time I needed to progress my career, Featherstone was without doubt the most attractive proposition for me,” Brooks said.

“I had offers from several other clubs but this was where I wanted to be.

“Featherstone have a great squad and I reckon they are going to shake up the Qualifiers, so coming here was a no-brainer for me.

“We will certainly upset some teams and, from my own point of view, I need to be playing regularly – in a strong side – and I believe that can happen for me here.

“I have previous Championship experience, so I know what Featherstone are all about and what it is like to play at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

“I am not sure when my debut will come but if I can show my face before the Qualifiers that would be fantastic.

“Featherstone are one of the strongest teams outside of Super League and I want to be a part of what could be a really exciting end-of-season campaign with them.”