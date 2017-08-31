Featherstone speedster agrees new deal with the club

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers star Misi Taulapapa has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Taulapapa, the 35-year-old Samoan international, has spent the last two seasons with the Championship club, scoring eight tries in 19 appearances this season.

He has been a standout star in the Championship since moving to England with Sheffield Eagles in 2010, where he won two Championship Grand Finals.

“I am really pleased to have re-signed here, these are exciting times for the club and I want to be a part of it,” he said.

“Under new management, this year, and now with a fresh coach in place, we are heading the right direction.

“It will be good to get a full pre-season under my belt and hit the ground running next term.

“I am coming towards the end of my career – and I would like to finish it here at Featherstone. My hunger is still well and truly alive and I will give everything for the team.

“We have witnessed a different style of coaching under John Duffy and, as a player, I am excited when I turn up for training.”