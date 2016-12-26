Featherstone too strong for Halifax

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Featherstone Rovers kicked off their pre-season fixtures in style with a 38-14 victory over Halifax.

An evenly contested first-half was followed by a dominant second-half display by Jon Sharp’s side, who scored 24 unanswered points as Fax handed opportunities to a number of their reserve grade players.

It was Richard Marshall’s side who took the lead, as Ben Heaton crashed over on the right edge. However, Featherstone raced through the gears and took the lead following tries through Josh Hardcastle and Andy Bostock before Fax cut the deficit to 10-8 going into the break after Scott Murrell scored following Morgan Punchard’s break.

Fax regained the lead early into the second-half following Connor Robinson’s intercept try from 50 metres, but from there onwards, Fev dominated.

They regained the lead through Brad Tagg before further tries for Hardcastle and Bostock, which sandwiched a Sam Day try, put Featherstone 32-14 ahead.

There was still time for one more try, as Scott Turner crossed to secure Rovers a festive treat at The Shay.