Ferres facing eight game ban following ‘crusher tackle’ charge

Brett Ferres could serve an eight-match suspension after he was handed a Grade E charge by the Match Review Panel for a tackle that has left Oliver Gildart out of action for up to three months.

The Leeds and England back-row was cited for dangerous contact following an alleged ‘crusher tackle’ on Gildart, whose injury was confirmed by Wigan head coach Shaun Wane on Monday.

A Grade E charge can result in a suspension between four to eight matches, and with Ferres without the use of an Early Guilty Plea, he is set for an extended ban if found guilty on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two Leigh players were handed Grade A charges following their defeat to Widnes. Winger Adam Higson has an early guilty plea available after a high tackle charge, but Jamie Acton will face a ban if found guilty of a dangerous contact offence.