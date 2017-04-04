Ferres handed six match ban

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brett Ferres has been suspended for six matches after being found guilty of a Grade E dangerous contact charge.

The Leeds and England second-row was found guilty of the offence following a tackle on Wigan’s Oliver Gildart.

Shaun Wane, the Wigan head coach, confirmed on Monday that the young centre would miss two to three months of action following the tackle, which Ferres was sin-binned for during the game.

As a result, Ferres will miss the entirety of April and the club’s visit to Catalans on May 6th before returning for the Magic Weekend clash between the Rhinos and Castleford.